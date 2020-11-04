SI.com
EagleMaven
McCown Socially Distances Himself from Eagles

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The first socially-distant quarterback in NFL history has to get off Zoom and get back to work, but the 41-year-old Josh McCown will be doing that in his native Texas, signing with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, per his agent Mike McCartney.

McCown became the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history this September when he re-signed with the Eagles on a $12,000 per week deal to become the first and so far only socially-distant quarterback in the era of COVID-19.

He continued to live and virtually work from his home in East Texas in case he was needed due to potential positive coronavirus tests.

The top three Eagles QBs will remain Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld moving forward.

While playing for the Eagles last season McCown also served as the offensive coordinator at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where he coached his son, Owen McCown.

The McCown family moved back to East Texas in the offseason.

Back in January, McCown became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to make his playoff debut when he replaced Wentz early in the Eagles’ wild-card weekend loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCown finished 18-for-24 for 174 yards despite tearing his hamstring in the second quarter of the game and pushing through the pain.

Originally a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002, the Texans will be McCown's 12th NFL team joining the Cards, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Eagles. He also played or the Hartford Colonials of the now-defunct United Football League.

After last season the Eagles briefly talked with McCown about joining the offensive coaching staff.

