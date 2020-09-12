McMullen's 2020 Eagles Predictions: MVPS, Top Rookie, Season Outlook, and More

PHILADELPHIA — Uncertainty was the theme to the leadup to Week 1 of the NFL season.

But fear not, a virtual offseason, no preseason games and a truncated training camp give way to concrete results starting Sunday at FedExField.

Until then, we at SI EaglesMaven are reading the tea leaves for you after seeing every practice open to the media.

You can find Ed Kracz's predictions by banging the link.

As for mine, here ya go:

OFFENSIVE MVP

Carson Wentz. Occam's Razor applies here. You can bend over backward if you like and look at a Zach Ertz with a chip on his shoulder or a Miles Sanders, who could get bell cow-level touches once his hamstring calms down but obvious is obvious for a reason and Wentz is bordering on a top-10 quarterback in this league with a host of new weapons. He better be the offensive MVP.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Darius Slay. Slay [don't call him Darius] is the best cornerback the Eagles have had in the Doug Pederson/Jim Schwartz era and his presence should allow Philadelphia to do much more on defense. It starts in Week 1 where Slay might travel to lock down Terry McLaurin or perhaps handle Steven Sims so Schwartz and Marquand Manuel can bracket McLaurin. It might not show up on the stat sheet each week but Slay should have the biggest impact on the defense.

MOST IMPROVED

Nate Gerry. You're reading a guy who got in trouble last season for being the messenger and telling fans how much Schwartz and linebackers coach Ken Flajole loved Gerry's football IQ and ceiling as a modern era LB who can cover. Fast forward to 2020 and the apology e-mails still haven't rolled in but Gerry is entrenched as the top LB.

MOST TOUCHDOWNS RUSHING

Miles Sanders. Not much competition here if Sanders stays healthy, he might get more touches than any RB Pederson has ever had. In that scenario, you probably want to see double-digits from the former Penn State star.

MOST TOUCHDOWNS RECEIVING

Zach Ertz. Ertz is always open and has a rapport built up with Wentz that makes you wonder why the Eagles are playing it cute with his extension. Save that for others and lock up one of the best pass-catching tight ends in NFL history

MOST INTERCEPTIONS

Rodney McLeod. McLeod in the center fielder and that means he'll have the most options. Also in play is Avone Maddox, who should see plenty of traffic outside the numbers opposite Slay.

MOST TACKLES

Nate Gerry. As the only three-down linebacker, Gerry better damn well win this category or something is wrong. If T.J. Edwards had held off Duke Riley for a nickel LB spot, he would have been a good guess as well but it looks as if Edwards will only get reps in the base defense, which means perhaps 25 percent of the reps.

TOP ROOKIE

Jalen Reagor. Another obvious choice here. Reagor was on track to be the starting X receiver until a slight labrum tear in his shoulder that might curtail his reps for a few weeks. That said, Reagor was already a full go at practice on Thursday and Friday and should be in the mix Sunday for Week 1. His ability to stretch the field horizontally as well as vertically is something Pederson wanted in this offense so expect the coach to use that trait liberally.

FINAL RECORD

10-7. A regular-season record of 10-6 will again have the Eagles in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, likely as NFC East champions again but a second consecutive one-and-done will generate plenty of heat come January.

SUPER BOWL LV

Bucs vs. Chiefs.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl both in Tampa? Talk about tea leaves. One more appearance for the G.O.A.T but did you see the Chiefs on Thursday night? If Andy Reid figures out the face shield, it's two in a row for KC.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Monday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

