"Me Season' Marches On For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Summer is in full swing but that doesn’t mean the Eagles' players can kick back and relax for a full six weeks.
Everyone needs a little time for the Jalen Hurts trademarked “non-football stuff” in their lives but the “Me Season,” as it’s starting to be called around the NFL is often the time that the true stars set themselves apart.
“I have this list on my phone,” Eagles All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown said earlier this offseason. “I got notes where I come up with things after I watch film, or I think about what I need to get better at or what I want to get better at, what I want to add to my game.”
Brown didn’t want to discuss the specifics because it might tip off the defenders who will be trying to stop him this season. He did discuss the mentality, though.
“Just having that mentality each and every day, to get better. I know guys are not working every single day,” Brown said bluntly. “I know they’re not working twice a day either. And I’m trying to gain that edge.”
And that edge requires discipline and sacrifice,
“Like I know where guys go on Friday night – they’re going out,” Brown said. “I’m going to go work out. Saturday night, they’re going to party. I’m going to work out. I’m trying to get that edge, and I’m just trying to have that mentality of I’m trying to gain an inch every single day. Because I know, not everybody is doing that.”
Several Eagles’ skill players took the time to work out together in Orlando earlier this month.
Hurts was seen trying to develop chemistry with star running back Saquon Barkey, potential WR3 Parris Campbell, as well as rookie runner Will Shipley and lengthy freshman receiver Johnny Wilson.
This week several Eagles will be back in the area to mix some fun in with helping the community.
Recently retired center Jason Kelce will be fresh off a Taylor Swift concert in London to host his fourth annual Team 62 at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, N.J. benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation on June 26 and 27 with current platers shipping in.
Rehabbing cornerback Zech McPhearson and defensive tackle Milton Williams will host their second annual 7-on-7 Summer Classic for local high school players in South Jersey on June 28 and the next day is DeVonta Smith’s annual Celebrity Softball Game on June 29 in Allentown, which will feature Hurts and many of the team’s stars.