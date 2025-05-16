Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Throw Shots At Ascending Eagles Defender
Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb aren't buying into the Quinyon Mitchell hype.
During a recent stream produced by the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons reacted to Philadelphia Eagles fans saying Lamb would be put in "Quinyonamo Bay," a nickname given to Mitchell after his impressive rookie campaign. Mitchell, a first-round pick last year, finished his rookie season as Pro Football Focus' eighth-ranked cornerback.
“I’m sorry, that Quinyanimo Bay don’t last over here, man,” Parsons said. “That s--t's dead.”
Parsons then explained the nickname to Lamb, who wasn't buying it.
“Stop the cap,” Lamb said. “I have never been locked down on any island.”
For what it's worth, Mitchell allowed just one catch for five yards while covering Lamb during a Week 10 win over the Cowboys last season, per PFF. So, there are stats to back up the nickname, a trademark for which was recently filed by Mitchell.
Of course, the Eagles and Cowboys will meet on Thursday, Sept. 4, when they play the first game on the NFL's 2025 schedule. Parsons is confident the Cowboys will leave Philadelphia with a signature victory.
“They are talented as hell,” said Parsons, who predicted a 24-21 Dallas victory. “They’re going to get theirs. I’m not saying that we are going to shut them out. They’re going to get theirs, but are we going to limit that (expletive), though. We’re coming.”
More NFL: Should Eagles Pursue Trades For These Tight Ends Amid Roster Uncertainty?