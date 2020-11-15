Michael Jacquet Earns Another Call-up from Practice Squad

The Eagles promoted cornerback Michael Jacquet, tight end Caleb Wilson, and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill from the practice squad on Saturday.

What the team did not do was activate left guard Isaac Seumalo from Injured Reserve, which means that the guards for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants will be Nate Herbig on the left and Matt Pryor on the right.

Earlier in the week, Seumalo was activated into a 21-day practice window. It is likely that he will be ready to play next Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

Jacquet saw 30 snaps in his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys before the bye week. He entered the game as a replacement for Darius Slay, who suffered an injury in the second half and did not return.

Slay is fine to play against New York, but cornerback Craig James is out with a shoulder injury, so Jacquet will be the backup to both Slay and Avonte Maddox.

He made three tackles with a pass breakup against Dallas.

“We didn't anticipate him having to play but Slay got nicked up and he had to go in,” said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. “I think probably the best way to put it is you really didn't notice he was out there, and if you're a corner, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He'd probably like his one play back, probably should have had an interception on one play, but he was there when the team needed him.

“Maybe on Wednesday or Thursday of that week, he wasn't even in the ballpark of if he was going to play. But we've had a lot of guys step up that way this year and make plays for us and we're going to need to continue over the next half of the season.”

Jacquet, who has good size at 6-1, 200, was playing against Dallas's third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci but deserves credit for stepping into a moment that could have overwhelmed him. Instead, he fit right in.

“Slay goes down and now he’s asked to come in a meaningful game, with our season on the line and he didn’t blink, said safety Rodney McLeod. “Continually out there, he’ll tell you, he was saying, ‘Bro, I got this, I’m good. You don’t have to tell me everything.’

“And that’s what you want to see from a rookie, a guy like himself who’s confident. He made plays, he tackled well, he dropped an interception and we made fun of him for that, but I think he played a very good game.”

VIDEO - Ed Kracz answers Eagles-related question from Patricia Traina about Sunday's game:

As for Wilson, he figures to make his NFL debut against the Giants, though the Eagles have a healthy Dallas Goedert and solid backup Richard Rodgers expected to see the majority of snaps at tight end.

McGill has been called up twice this season from the practice squad, playing a total of 31 snaps on defense against Washington in Week 1 and in Week 7 against the Giants.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.