Miles Sanders one of 9 Eagles Ruled Out for Game Against the WFT

Here's more on the long list of the injured and how they faired statistically and otherwise in 2020

The Eagles’ season technically ended last week with the loss to the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, it ended for nine players who were ruled out with various injuries.

Here’s the rundown:

Miles Sanders (knee). The running back didn’t have the season he had hoped for, and this will be his fourth game missed with an injury in a season that he was supposed to be the three-down back.

“I believe I’m a top running back for sure, don’t get me wrong about that,” said Sanders on Wednesday. “I’m not big on excuses, but I could say the stuff I need to work on is just being more consistent every game. I know I missed three (now four) games this season, but when I got back, just being more consistent in the pass pro.

“I had some mistakes throughout the year with pass pro and dropping the football catching wise. I have to get my hands tighter and get them back right so I can be the dynamic running back that I want to be and that I am. I have to get back to the basics in the offseason.”

Sanders’ season ends with 867 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns, both career highs. His receiving numbers were way down from his rookie year, though, when he made 50 catches for 509 yards and three scores. This year, those numbers plummeted to 28-197-0.

Dallas Goedert (calf). The tight end will miss his fifth game this year after a trip to IR with a broken ankle cost him four games earlier this year. He finishes with 46 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns, far below every expectation for him this season.

DeSean Jackson (ankle): The veteran receiver played last week, but it’s fair to wonder if he was 100 percent after an ankle fracture suffered against the Giants on Oct. 22 and not playing since. It’s also fair to wonder if his career is over. Now 34 and with injuries limiting him to just eight games the last two years with 23 catches, less than 500 yards, and only three touchdowns.

Jordan Mailata (concussion). The victim of a cheap shot head butt from Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith last week, the left tackle put himself in the conversation to be the starter at that spot next year, ahead of Andre Dillard.

Richard Rodgers (ankle). He may have done enough to put himself in the mix for the second tight end spot behind Goedert in 2021, assuming Zach Ertz is traded. He had a nice run with Goedert and Ertz on IR and ended the year with 24 catches 345 yards and two touchdowns.

Fletcher Cox (neck). The defensive tackle tried to play through this injury last week but didn’t make it out of the first quarter. He made his sixth straight Pro Bowl and ended the year with 48 tackles, the second-lowest of his career, 20 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.

Derek Barnett (calf): This is the second straight game the oft-injured Barnett will miss. He has yet to play all 16 games since being drafted in the first round in 2017. He made 40 tackles, 26 QB hits, and 5.5 sacks this year.

Duke Riley (biceps): The linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and may have played his final season with the Eagles. He had some good moments this year, though, and ended with 45 tackles and his first career interception in 55 percent of the defensive snaps.

Shaun Bradley (neck): The rookie linebacker’s season ends with the small sample size of 76 defensive snaps (7 percent) and six tackles.

QUESTIONABLE

Michael Jacquet (calf). The cornerback spoke to reporters Friday afternoon and indicated that he would be back in the starting lineup this week after struggling last week.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.