Milton Williams' Rise has Made Fletcher Cox Expendable

The Eagles rookie DT had an impactful game in Detroit as GM Howie Roseman picked up the pace of looking to deal the veteran Cox prior to trade deadline

PHILADELPHIA – Fletcher Cox’s replacement arrived in Detroit on Sunday.

Actually, Milton Williams has been with the Eagles since being drafted in the third round last April. The game against the Lions was just the first he posted any tangible stats, even though he had quietly gone about doing his job even if it wasn’t as visible to the average fan.

“That’s the thing about football,” said Williams on Wednesday. “It’s a team game, so you keep doing your job consistently and make sure you’re handling what you’re supposed to be doing and it will eventually come to you.

“Like I tell everybody, my main thing is if I want to be on the field is make sure I’m doing my job and if all 11 have that mindset of doing their job we won’t get scored on.”

Williams had a career-high four tackles, all solos, with his first career sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry against the Lions.

“I’ve been playing this game a long time and it hasn’t all been perfect,” he said. “I didn’t play my first two years in college (at Louisiana Tech), but consistently put the work in behind scenes to make sure I was handling what I was supposed to be handling to take advantage of the opportunities when they came along.”

Asked why he didn’t play his first two years at LA Tech, he said: “I didn’t play year one, and looking back I wasn’t ready. Year two, I can’t say anything about that, it wasn’t my choice.”

Williams’ rise has made Fletcher Cox perhaps more expendable than at any point in his 10-year career.

On a roster where veterans are an endangered species as the organization transitions to younger, players it’s no wonder GM Howie Roseman tried to actively shop Cox prior to the trade deadline.

The Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly to be extremely interested, but Roseman was looking for a second or third-round pick in return and the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Perhaps a sticking point was Cox’s contract. There are still double-digit salary cap hits over the next three years for a player who will turn 31 next month.

“I’m glad Fletch is still here,” said Williams. “He’s a great player and a good player to learn from so he’s been big for me as far as my career, him, BG, Grave, all those D-linemen have helped me a lot. I’ve learned a lot from him, and I’m glad he’s still here.”

Cox isn’t going anywhere. At least not for the rest of this season.

Williams, meanwhile, seems to be going up, from a trajectory standpoint.

“A lot of stuff for any rookie is new, and just what we ask him to do and different things in the run game, in the pass game, he's improving in those things,” said defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. “And what happened in the game was some production came with him increasing his role and getting better and better and better and the ball came his way a couple times, and he made the plays.

“It was good to see him have some success and some production, even though he's been producing within our defense. But on the stat sheet, it shows up that he made some plays and some impact plays for us.”

One of those impact plays was the fourth down sack he made at the end of the first half.

He was asked by SI.com Eagle Maven how it felt.

“A lot of people ask me that question,” he said. “I really don’t have words to explain that. It just felt like I was on top of the world, but it was the first one and we have a lot more to go.”

His overall stamp on the game, though, is what led to him receiving a game ball.

“First game ball ever, I have to keep that somewhere safe,” he said. “That moment (when he was told about it) was big. I’ve been putting a lot of work in and a lot of people on the outside don’t see the work that you put in, but to finally get some stats on the stat sheet. Like JG said, I know I’ve been doing my job, doing what they’re asking me to do on defense, but to finally get it on paper, to get a sack, TFL’s things like that.”

There should be more game balls in his future, especially as he continues to learn the art of the NFL pass rush.

“I think I’m already good as far as in the run game, coming off, striking my guy, make sure I’m staying in my gap, but I just want to be a more consistent, more polished pass rusher,” said Williams.

“You don’t want to have too much on your mind, you want to have one or two moves and a counter, and that’s it because if you go out there with too much you won’t know what to do keep and be consistent so keep the menu short and perfect the things you have on your menu.”

