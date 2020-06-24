Missing Minicamp: Greg Ward

The Eagles did everything possible to buttress the worst-producing wide receiver corps in the NFL last season.

Everything from using their first-round pick on Jalen Reagor, taking more shots later in the draft with John Hightower and Quez Watkins, trading for Olympic speedster Marquise Goodwin, and even crossing their fingers when it comes to the health of DeSean Jackson and perhaps Alshon Jeffery.

Lost in all the machinations was the one guy who steadied things late in 2019 after years of ping-ponging between the practice squad, the waiver wire, and even the now-defunct AAF, former University of Houston quarterback turned slot receiver, Greg Ward.

When the Eagles finally pulled the trigger on Ward out of desperation after everyone else was either injured on flailing, Ward surprised with competency with 31 receptions for 278 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Washington over the final seven games, including the playoff loss to Seattle.

In the last five games, Ward’s percentage of playing time was: 86 percent, 75, 70, 76, and 73. Outside of tight end Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, he was "the guy" for Carson Wentz.

Yet now, as CTRL-ALT-DEL has been pressed, it’s everyone but Ward, at least to those outside the NovaCare Complex.

One of the things once working against Ward over the years is now helping him, however, and that’s Doug Pederson’s loyalty. The coach often defaulted to experience before and that only figures to amplify itself after a lost offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel personally we're going to have to lean on our veteran players,” said Pederson earlier this spring. “We're going to have to lean on DeSean Jackson and Greg Ward, who we know has come into his own and been on our team for couple years. Guys like that. And now Marquise Goodwin, a veteran player who understands the game, until we can get these young guys caught up”

Pederson doubled down on that after putting a period on virtual work by explaining that Reagor will start his career behind Jackson at the Z position.

“Right now, (Reagor’s) going to come in and he's going to learn one position and he is going to learn from DeSean Jackson and learn everything he can," said the coach. “Obviously the playbook is extensive and we just have to see what he's taken from the off-season to training camp, and then once we see his potential and his growth, then we can use him in multiple spots.

“... We'll keep him at one position to start and we'll grow from there."

Come July 28, when training camp is tentatively scheduled to being, which means Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (in place of the rehabbing Jeffery), outside the numbers and Ward in the slot.

Call it a title bout and Ward’s play last season earned him incumbency, the title of starter, and the benefit of the doubt.

