Names to Watch for Eagles in Second Round of Draft

Now comes the sweet spot of the 2020 NFL Draft – the second round.

There is still plenty of talent available, players who can come in this fall and make an immediate impact.

For the Eagles, that’s exactly what they need to find and, after addressing the offense in the first round by taking TCU receiver Jalen Reagor 21 overall, that doesn’t mean they won’t dip on that side of the ball again.

It would unlikely be for another receiver, but for an offensive lineman.

There should be plenty of defensive options as well once the Eagles hit the clock.

The second round begins at 7 p.m. The third round will immediately follow. The draft begins again at noon on Saturday, when the Eagles are scheduled to make five picks.

Here are six candidates that could be on the Eagles’ radar in the second round with the 53 overall selection:

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson. The Eagles opted not to take the first linebacker off the board in the first round and should have the opportunity to take a fast riser here. Eagles could roll the dice and hope he’s there in the third round, at No. 103 overall, but it doesn’t seem likely he will last that long. He is a three-down tackling machine, posting more than 100 tackles for the Cowboys each of the last three years and even as a freshman still made 94 of them.

Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae. Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos will likely be gone by the time No. 53 rolls around, but Anae should be available. He had a strong Senior Bowl and his resume with the Utes shows 13 sacks last year and eight in 2018. At 6-3, 257, Anae plays with a nasty disposition. Needs to get better in stopping the run, but that can be taught.

LSU safety Grant Delpit. The Eagles could use someone to groom as Rodney McLeod’s replacement while giving immediate help as a top reserve. At 6-2, 214, Delpit is a physical player, though is tackling needs work. He can also line up in the slot.

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon is 6-1, 205. A former receiver himself, Trevon understands what an opponent is trying to do to him. Very good with his hands and has solid short ability burst, but needs to shore up his tackling. He has the ability at some point to make a move to safety.

LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles. Eagles need a replacement at swing tackle if Jordan Mailata doesn’t pan out and Charles has that ability right out of the gate. At 6-4, 321, he will need time to develop, but he would be afforded that time in Philly. He can also cross-train at guard.

Temple center Matt Hennessy. Jason Kelce isn’t going to play forever, and Hennessy would be a nice replacement when the day comes for the popular Eagles center to retire. Until then, he could also take reps at guard.