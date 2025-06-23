Newcomer Praises Nick Sirianni's Eagles Culture
Kendall Lamm has been around the NFL block a few times. The Eagles are his fifth team in what he is hoping will be his 11th NFL season. That is why his comments about the Eagles his last team, the Miami Dolphins, made to ESPN over the weekend were eye-opening.
“I understand why the Eagles reached two Super Bowls in three years,” the offensive tackle reportedly said. “Players are never late, never toxic, and after every practice, the room spends 15 minutes sharing personal struggles to stay mentally sharp - something I never got with the Dolphins.”
That’s a shot at the Dolphins and their head coach Mike McDaniel, who, by all accounts from South Florida, is taking, let’s say, a more serious approach to his job and trying to build a better culture in what is going to be his fourth – and perhaps final season if he doesn’t do better than last year’ 8-9 and misses the playoffs for a second season.
In Philly, Lamm’s comments are a testament to what head coach Nick Sirianni has built in his first four years – two Super Bowl appearances with a Lombardi Trophy already on his resume.
Players all talk about the culture inside the team’s building, about the connections they make with each other because of Sirianni’s approach. They emphasize the importance of being a team and a family.
Previously to playing with the Dolphins and now Eagles, Lamm spent four years with the Texans, two years with the Browns, and one year with the Titans. He recognizes the differences with what Sirianni has built.
Having just turned 33 on June 5, Lamm is trying to earn the role that was filled last year by Fred Johnson, and that is the top reserve swing tackle behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. There is plenty of competition for that job, though, with Darian Kinnard and two rookies, Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton, added to the mix in this past spring’s draft, among others.
Last year, Lamm ranked first among tackles with zero sacks allowed and ranked 10th among tackles with a pass blocking grade of 83.1, according to Pro Football Focus.
Will that be enough to keep him around the Eagles’ culture for a year? We’ll see when training camp begins on July 22.
