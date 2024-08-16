Newly-Acquired Eagle Surprisingly Called Trade Option With Season Coming
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to make some tough decisions very soon.
The 2024 National Football League season almost is here. The Eagles -- like every other team in football -- will have to start trimming down the roster in the very near future. Philadelphia will have to make some tough decisions and cut some talented players. Philadelphia also could end up making a few trades.
One player who surprisingly was called a trade candidate is newly-acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Even after a relatively underwhelming summer, the Philadelphia Eagles would surely prefer to keep Pickett's NFL experience onboard as insurance for Jalen Hurts," Benjamin said. "The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers starter has never enjoyed a better supporting cast. That said, the Eagles are always in the business of collecting/flipping quarterbacks, and third-stringer Tanner McKee has shown enough poise to warrant No. 2 consideration in back-to-back years.
"Pickett is local to the Philly area, but he'd almost certainly sign off on a chance to get right back into a starting gig, adding to the appeal of another move. Potential fits: (Los Angeles Chargers), (Minnesota Vikings)."
Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent the first twp seasons of his career in town before joining the Eagles heading into the 2024 campaign.
It would be surprising to see the Eagles move him now, but nothing can be ruled out at this point.
