Newly-Signed Eagles Receiver Surprisingly Mentioned As Possible Trade Option
The Philadelphia Eagles' roster certainly is going to look different when the 2024 campaign kicks off.
Philadelphia notably struggled down the stretch in 2023 and has spent the offseason trying to pick up the pieces. The Eagles have invested in the roster and now seem to be in a much better place on paper.
The team's performance on the field certainly will be different, but they do have one of the best-built rosters on paper right now with a few months to go until training camp.
Philadelphia has been extremely busy this offseason and likely isn't done yet. The Eagles still have some cap room left and could make another splashy addition or two. While this is the case, there also could be subtractions coming.
NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich compiled a list of players who currently seem to be on the trade block and surprisingly mentioned newly-signed receiver Parris Campbell as an option.
"Campbell just signed with the Eagles this offseason but Philadelphia took similar players on Day 3 of the draft in Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith," Ulrich said. "If the rookies are ready to play, it makes sense to shop the veterans, though for all of these players being cut is the most likely outcome."
It would be shocking if the Eagles traded Campbell at this point after signing with the team in March. As Ulrich mentioned, if Campbell doesn't make the Eagles' active roster, being cut is a much more likely option than being traded. Especially because there currently still are solid free-agent receivers out there who could be acquired easier than through a trade with Philadelphia.
