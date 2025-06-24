Eagles' Nick Sirianni Lands Surprising Ranking From PFF
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have made it to the big game twice over the last three years.
One person who has played a significant role in this success and was rewarded for it this offseason is head coach Nick Sirianni. He's someone who has been a polarizing figure at times over the last few years. There was a point last year in which it didn't seem like he would stick around with the team for much longer, but Philadelphia turned things around, clearly.
Sirianni is now a Super Bowl-winning head coach and owns the fifth-best winning percentage of all-time among NFL head coaches at .706 (48-20 record in 68 games coached. The four coaches ahead of Sirianni currently are Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen.
Although this is the case, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman ranked him as the eighth-best coach in the NFL.
"No. 8. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles," Wasserman said. "Sirianni is often the target of criticism when the Eagles lose, but credit needs to be given when it’s due. He’s an outstanding 48-20 in the regular season as Philadelphia's head coach and has made the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. The Eagles emphatically proved they were the best team in football last season. They were the NFL’s highest-graded team and lost just one game after Week 4.
"Philadelphia’s commitment to the run game in 2024 was its biggest adjustment from a confounding 2023. The offense ranked just 13th in run-play percentage in 2023 but led the NFL with a 51.2% clip last season. The Eagles were the only team to run the ball more than throw it. Of course, it helps to have Saquon Barkley, who racked up more than 2,500 rushing yards last year, including the postseason. Sirianni and the Eagles committed to an old-school style of football, and it paid off with a championship."
Did they get it right?
