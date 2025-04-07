NFC Team Takes Clear Stance On Eagles Controversy
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news a lot lately as people have debated whether or not the "Tush Push" play should be banned.
Fans, players, and teams alike have all weighed in on the debate with plenty of people on both sides of the aisle. As of today, the play lives. The debate isn't going away anytime soon, though. The NFL tabled the discussion. This doesn't mean it's done, but it can be brought back up with May being the soonest.
If the play is going to get banned, there needs to be 24 votes against it. One team made it clear where their head lies on the debate. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider shared on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob" that the Seahawks did not support a ban on the play.
"No, we did not support that," Schneider said.
That's pretty good for the Eagles. Whenever the next time the debate pops up, the Eagles will need nine votes to keep the play alive. They obviously will vote in favor of their own play, Seattle seems to be on its side, and a few other teams have been outspoken in support including the Detroit Lions and Kellen Moore-led New Orleans Saints.
It wouldn't be shocking to see something happen with the play at some point just because of the amount of chatter that has come with it. But, it continues to live on for another day and has fans across the league.
