NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft

The league will have a select number of fans, prospects, and media in attendance after a year of doing the entire event virtually from Las Vegas

The NFL announced plans for its draft on Monday morning, and its plans include a select number of fans, prospects and media to attend the annual event, which begins April 29 and runs through May 1 in Cleveland.

Unlike last year, when the pandemic forced an all-virtual draft, without any fans able to attend in Las Vegas, the league has decided to loosen the reins this year, with more and more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on a daily basis.

The NFL’s Peter O’Reilly told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the number of fans allowed to attend has not yet been decided upon.

“We want to maximize the numbers of fans who can be part of this free outdoor event safely," said O’Reilly. “This year, probably more than ever, is about coming together and signaling a brighter future. ... We hope to play a small part in that."

Breer also reported that the same number of prospects that are typically invited to the draft will be around what it normally would be, and that the league will verify that fans in the theater are vaccinated.

Proof of vaccination is become a more widely used tool at public gathers. Last week, New York announced that the Mets and Yankees can operate at 20 percent capacity for its home games, but fans must have proof of vaccination or show that they have tested negatively for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the stadiums.

The NFL allowed a select number vaccinated health care works to attend its recent Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

"Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners," said O’Reilly in a released statement.

The Cleveland draft will be held across thew downtown area, including FirstEnergy Stadium the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Centers.

The main stage will be set against the backdrop of Lake Erie and will serve as the central hub for all activities.

"While we know this event will look different than in the past, we are thrilled about what the NFL Draft will mean to our community coming out of this pandemic,” said David Gilbert, the President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in a released statement. “It will showcase Cleveland's beauty and resilience to a large audience, both safely in-person and worldwide."

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.