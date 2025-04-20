NFL Expert Doesn’t Think Star DT Is Coming To Eagles
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles add in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
This is a topic that obviously has been talked about a lot. We’re just days away from the next generation of stars making the jump to the NFL. The Eagles currently have the No. 32 pick and there will be plenty of guys for the taking.
While this is the case, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t think Walter Nolen will be available, as transcribed by Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski.
"I would say it's unlikely that (Walter Nolen) falls that low," Jeremiah said. "He's just too explosive and in a passing league I can't see him getting there, but if you asked me if Nolan Smith was going to get there, I would have said no. If you would have asked me if Cooper DeJean was going to be there in the second round, I would have said no.
"Look, you always prepare for it, and you always be pleasantly surprised of who falls. I would not anticipate that he would drop that far. I think he could end up going -- if he went in the top 15, I wouldn't be shocked. Yeah, that one would surprise me if he made it all the way down. In terms of the Eagles and where they could look, I just imagine in Howie's office that you just gather the offensive staff and the defensive staff, and they are just lobbying for which offensive or defensive lineman they would love to have at that point in time."
Nolen is a guy who has been a popular pick for the Eagles in mock drafts. But, he’s currently projected to be the No. 26 prospect in the draft and the No. 3 defensive tackle. Most mock drafts and speculation don’t really mean anything. While this is the case, Jeremiah is one of the top draft experts and insiders out there. When he talks, it’s worth listening.
Nolen has been a guy floated as a fit for Philadelphia and it’s not hard to see why, but it doesn’t seem like a move is currently likely. The Eagles lost Milton Williams this offseason and Nolen would be a good way to replace him. But, will he be available?