NFL Expert Has Last-Second Prediction For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to make some sort of move on Thursday night.
Whether it is sitting back and waiting for most of the night and then using their No. 32 pick to add another big piece to the organization, or making some sort of trade, it will be a big night for the Eagles.
As the National Football League Draft has gotten closer, a lot of buzz and mock drafts and pointed Philadelphia in the direction of a safety or someone to help bolster the pass rush. ESPN's Peter Schrager shared his mock draft on Wednesday and went in a completely different direction. Schrager predicted the Eagles will actually draft another cornerback in Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles," Schrager said. "Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky. The Eagles took cornerbacks with their first- and second-round picks a year ago, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add to the defensive backfield considering the turnover this offseason. Hairston is a speedster -- he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- who is just scratching the surface of his talent."
This would be at least somewhat surprising. The Eagles showed last year that they weren't afraid to bolster the cornerback room through the draft and that clearly worked out. But, they also had a huge need at the position. Even with the departure of Darius Slay, that doesn't really seem like it is the case this year, especially after signing Adoree' Jackson. This pick would be pretty surprising.