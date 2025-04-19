NFL Expert Predicts Rising Star To Eagles
Will the Philadelphia Eagles add another big piece to the secondary this offseason?
After the trade that sent CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, it seems like the safety room could use a reinforcement by the time the offseason ends. That could come in the upcoming National Football League Draft or maybe some sort of veteran depth in free agency. The only thing that does seem clear is that the safety room could use a boost.
With the NFL Draft coming up, the top prospects are Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina, Malaki Starks out of Georgia, and Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame. In free agency the top guys still available are Justin Simmons, Julian Blackmon, Marcus Williams.
There are options out there for the taking and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli predicted that the Eagles will end up selecting Starks at No. 32 in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles, Malaki Starks, S, Georgia," Fornelli said. "I don't think the Eagles are unhappy with what they currently have at safety, but this is an organization that's proven it isn't afraid to add more talent to any position group on the roster. Starks is a best player available pick at this spot who could be used in a number of different roles in the Eagles defense."
ESPN has Starks ranked as the No. 2 safety in the draft class after he racked up 77 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and three passes defended.