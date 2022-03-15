Skip to main content

NFL FREE AGENCY DAY 2: Keep up to Date on Moves as They Happen

The free-agent frenzy has arrived with the so-called legal-tampering period beginning on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns are set to meet with Houston QB Deshaun Watson, the third team to get a meeting with the embattled QB after Carolina and New Orleans got an opportunity on Monday. Still no evidence Watson would consider the Eagles even though Philadelphia has its fingers crossed and would be ready to act.

8:09 - Another potential WR option is off the board for the Eagles as D.J. Chark heads to the Motor City on a one-year, prove-it deal.

9:03 - Aaron Rodgers has signed his monster deal with the Green Bay Packers, advertised as three years and just over $15OM.

9:06 - A LB trade as New England sends Chase Winovich to Cleveland for Mack Wilson.

10:11 - The Vikings have officially released NT Michael Pierce after agreeing to terms with Buffalo's Harrison Phillips on Monday night.

10:23 - The Titans are releasing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins.

10:24 - The Bills have brought in Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant.

10:31 - The Cowboys are keeping talented but troubled pass-rusher Randy Gregory at a $13M AAV.

10:55 - The Dolphins are bringing back WR Preston Williams.

11:00 - The Packers have decided to tender WR Allen Lazard at a second-round level per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

11:08 - The Steelers are bringing back DL Montravius Adams.

11:25 - Dallas loses another as OL Connor Williams agrees to a two-year, $14M deal with Miami.

11:35 - NFLPA prez J.C. Tretter is being released by the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

11:37 - The Browns are also losing S MJ Stewart to a two-year deal with Houston.

11:39 - The Detroit Lions are bringing back pass-rusher Charles Harris with a two-year, $14M deal.

11:41 - Now the Falcons are in on Deshaun Watson, according to Adam Schefter and  Chris Mortensen, despite the recent move to push forward with Matt Ryan. Still no evidence of the Eagles being able to get in line. Watson is a Gainesville, GA. native.

11:42 - James Daniels blocking for Mitchell Trubisky? It's happening again in Pittsburgh. Daniels to the Steelers on a three-year, $26.5M contract per NFL Media.

11:48 - Cleveland has officially announced the J.C. Tretter release.

12:01 - Rams LT Andrew Whitworth goes out on top, announcing his retirement on Instagram.

12:10 - Andrew Whitworth's former team and final opponent chimes in on a great career.

12:20 - In a turn of events, Randy Gregory will not be going back to the Cowboys, after all. He and Dallas could not agree o language in the new deal that would have protected the Cowboys against Gregory being suspended again. The Broncos swoop in and get a deal done with the edge rusher.

