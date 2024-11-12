NFL Insider Addresses Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Future With Philly
There have been plenty of rumors swirling around Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni this season.
Philadelphia was 2-2 to begin the season, and there was a time when plenty of people were calling for his job. The Eagles struggled down the stretch last year and then didn't start the 2024 season as they hoped. This led to plenty of chatter on the internet and across television networks and legendary head coach Bill Belichick even was floated as a fit.
While this is the case, Sirianni has done a great job, and the Eagles have completely turned things around despite the negative headlines. Philadelphia has won five straight games and is in first place in the NFC East with a 7-2 record.
Philadelphia now will take on the rival Washington Commanders on Thursday with a chance to build on its division lead. ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and discussed Sirianni's future with Philadelphia and said that if the team keeps winning, he isn't going anywhere.
"The fact of the matter is they are 7-2, they are rolling," Schefter said. "They blew out the (Dallas Cowboys) and he doesn't have to worry about anything if they just keep playing like that and winning games like that. If they are doing that, people can say anything they want, it doesn't matter.
This makes sense and absolutely should be the case. Sirianni doesn't get a lot of credit, but he has done a great job for the Eagles. Philadelphia is looking like a Super Bowl threat and he is a big reason why.
More NFL: Eagles Four-Year Key Piece Predicted To Dump Philly In Favor Of Browns