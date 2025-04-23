NFL Insider Urges Eagles To Draft This Unique Prospect -- Just For Fun
Day 3 of the NFL draft can be a crapshoot. Teams roll the dice on flawed prospects and, generally, just purchase lottery tickets.
To that end, in a piece published Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano had a fun idea for how the Philadelphia Eagles could approach the end of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"This is a completely personal perspective, but the Day 3 marriage of team and player that I'm hoping to see is Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson to the Eagles," Graziano wrote. "Watson weighs 464 pounds -- 80-plus pounds more than the heaviest player in the NFL in 2024. He has said he's working on getting his weight down because he knows that will be his path to staying in the league.
"But he has incredible strength and agility for his size (36 bench press reps and a 25-inch vertical jump at his pro day). Couldn't you totally see Philadelphia finding a way to mold him into the kind of player who helps them win Super Bowls? And think about what Watson -- who actually had a carry and converted a first down on offense in Florida's bowl game last season -- would bring to the tush push play."
Honestly, we love the idea. And the Eagles definitely have the kinds of coaches who could get the most out of a prospect like Watson.
As for what Philly could do on Day 1 of the draft, your guess is as good as ours.
More NFL: Eagles Make Head-Scratching Pick In New Mock Draft From Top NFL Insider