NFL Invites 58 Prospects to Virtual Draft

Ed Kracz

The NFL announced Thursday evening that 58 college prospects will participate virtually in the league’s 2020 draft.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the draft will be conducted virtually, since all team’s facilities are closed.

Included in the group are several players who could be an Eagle at the end of the first round, schedule to begin April 23 at 8 p.m. The second day of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and will include the second and third rounds. The final day will begin at noon on Saturday with rounds four through seven.

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, who is predicted to be the Eagles first-round pick, the 21 player taken overall, will be available virtually. He is one of seven Tigers who have been asked to attend the proceeding virtually, which is more than any other school.

Alabama will have seven players take part.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate.

Other potential Eagles targets who will participate include receivers Denzel Mims, Jalen Reagor, Laviska Shenault, and Tee Higgins.

There are also potential second-round Eagles options who participate including safety Antoine Winfield and cornerbacks Noah Igbinhoghene and A.J. Terrell.

The draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraising benefitting six charities, which were selected by the NFL Foundation. The charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need are:

The American Red Cross

CDC Foundation’s All of Us

Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Salvation Army

United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

