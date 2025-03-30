NFL Legend Addresses Eagles Major Question
The Philadelphia Eagles have been so dominant with their “Tush Push” that there are teams out there trying to get it banned.
Each team has the opportunity to do the same play, but there is no one out there who has been able to do it the way the Eagles have been able to. The Green Bay Packers are trying to get the play banned and recently there has been reports that it could be trending in that direction although nothing has been finalized at this point.
Philadelphia’s roster is loaded and should be fine even if the play gets banned. But, will it, though? This is a big question around the league right now and it has led to a wide range of opinions throughout the National Football League world.
NFL legend Richard Sherman recently weighed in with a clear take on the matter in Philadelphia's favor.
"Banning the 'tush' push? Not sure I agree with that," Sherman said. "I really like the replay officials being able to pick up the flag on bad calls though."
The Eagles have dominated with the "Tush Push" but that comes from a mixture of having a dominant offensive line and someone able to perform the play at the highest level possible in Jalen Hurts. Other teams have tried and failed to do the same play. Even if the play gets banned, the Eagles will still have Hurts and the great offensive line and be just fine.
