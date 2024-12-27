NFL Legend Sounds Off On Eagles' Saquon Barkley's Pursuit Of History
Will Saquon Barkley find a way to break the National Football League single-season rushing record?
The Philadelphia Eagles star certainly has a chance.
Philadelphia has just two games left in the season and is 267 rushing yards away from tying Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 rushing yards. There's certainly a chance that the Eagles superstar can reach that number. He logged 150 rushing yards last week and has had plenty of big games this year, including a 255-yard masterpiece against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles star has a chance to break Dickerson's record but he made it clear that he doesn't want that to happen in an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer.
"I don’t think he’ll break it," Farmer said. "But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have."
Dickerson is a National Football League legend and has held the rushing record since 1984. Barkley has a chance to reach the number over the next two games, although it will be difficult. It is much more likely that he will hopefully be able to reach 2,000 rushing yards on the season. It'll be tough to break the record but if anyone is going to do it, maybe Barkley can.
