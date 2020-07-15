EagleMaven
NFL: No Fans is Not a ‘Competitive Equity Situation’

John McMullen

Although the message was muddled, the city of Philadelphia seemed to be saying there would be no fans allowed at Eagles games played at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2020 season.

Professional sporting events were listed as exempt from the city of Philadelphia’s moratorium on large public events through February 2021, but city officials also contradicted that a bit Tuesday.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley remarked that the COVID-19 protocols for the major sports leagues “look pretty good” but having spectators would not be safe.”

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing,” Farley explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there. I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not (have) crowds.”

While Farley did not seem well-versed on the plans, city managing director Brian Abernathy, who recently announced his resignation, left little wiggle room.

“The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds,” Abernathy said while pointing to the deference sports leagues have given to state and local governments. “... (NFL rules) remind teams that local authorities have the ability to ban fans, so I don’t expect any issues.”

The league itself was still gathering information on the city’s plans when contacted by SI.com on Wednesday.

“We are gathering information on Philadelphia,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy responded.

The open-ended nature of the reply indicated a fluid situation, but the league has been very consistent in deferring to state and local regulations to date.

“Regardless (of Philadelphia), there is no impact on other stadiums,” McCarthy said. “Decisions on the number of fans at stadiums will be determined on a market-by-market basis with guidance from public health experts and in accordance with local and state guidelines.”

McCarthy also claimed different standards in different stadiums will not be viewed by the league as a non-starter when it comes to leveling the competitive playing field.

“This is not a competitive equity consideration,” McCarthy said.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

