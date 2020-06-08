EagleMaven
NFL Outlines Plans for Players to Return

John McMullen

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on strict protocols for players to return to facilities around the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo furnished to all 32 teams and obtained by SI.com. the league defines a new normal with the first bar being the implementation of an Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan designed with the goal of containing another outbreak of the disease.

The league and the Players Association will provide two model baseline IDER plans for the 32 teams, one in which 20 of fewer players report in intervals and another when buildings are cleared for larger groups.

Each team's individual plan must be approved by the NFL and NFLPA, along with Infection Control for Sports, the former Duke Infection Control Outreach Network.

Access to restricted areas - things like practice and stadium fields and sidelines, locker rooms, athletic training rooms, medical exam rooms, player lounge areas, and weight rooms - will be a tiered system based on necessity.

Tier 1 will consist of players and necessary personnel who must have access to the players. The second tier is other essential personnel who may need to access restricted areas while Tier 3 will consist of essential personnel who do not require direct access to the players themselves.

All tiered groups must be designated and sent to the NFL for approval seven days before mandatory reporting dates for the players.

Tier 1 is essentially the players, coaches, trainers, and team physicians while Tier 2 includes the personnel department, public relations staff, and video personnel among others. Tier 3 consists of in-house media and broadcast personnel as well as maintenance and transportation providers.

In advance of the players reporting the league is asking "Tier 1 and Tier 2 Individuals and players to practice  virtual isolation wherever possible to minimize risk of infection."

Pursuant to the league’s media protocol certain members of the media - defined as pool media - may have access to practice and playing fields while practicing social distancing and wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) consistent with the protocol.

Other highlights of the planning include locker rooms being reconfigured to provide for social distancing of six feet, helmets, and shoulder pads being disinfected after each game and the requirement of masks except when they interfere with athletic activity. Virtual meetings also must be conducted when possible.

NFL Media, meanwhile, is reporting that no minicamps are expected to take place, but the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of some players - likely rookies, and veterans who have changed teams and still need physicals - returning to facilities on a limited basis before June 26, the end of the jointly-negotiated virtual offseason program.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

