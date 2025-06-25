NFL Perception Of Eagles' Nick Sirianni Revealed
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arguably is the most polarizing coaches in the National Football League.
It seems like people either love him or hate him, not much in between. National perception has at least started to shift. At this point last year, his future in Philadelphia wasn't certain. Things heated up more after a 2-2 start to the season and some even wondered if he could get fired. The Eagles made the correct decision to stick with him and it helped lead to a Super Bowl win.
Philadelphia inked him to a long-term extension this offseason and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Recently, Sirianni was ranked as the eighth-best returning head coach recently by Pro Football Focus.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared a mailbag on Wednesday in which he addressed a wide range of topics. One question that was asked was whether the perception around Sirianni was different around league circles than with fans.
"He’s generally seen as a fundamentally good guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, to a fault at times, that’s done a good job leading and adapting as things have changed around him," Breer said. "Is he the best offensive mind in the game? Probably not. But the mistake a lot of people make is thinking that’s a pre-req to being a top-shelf head coach.
"He’s made the playoffs all four years he’s been head coach, won two division titles, been to two Super Bowls, won one and is 48–20 in the regular season, good for a .706 winning percentage that ranks fifth all-time. The argument to combat all that is that he’s been handed an All-Star team. Maybe that’s true, but the record is the record, and it’s impressive. (The Eagles, by the way, were 4-11-1 the year before he got there.)"