NFL Picks, Predictions For Eagles' Final Four Games, Final Record
There still are four weeks left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the exact position they likely hoped they'd be in at this point in the season. Philadelphia is 11-2 on the season so far and has won nine straight games. You can never really predict a team have no losses, so having just two after 13 games is phenomenal.
Philadelphia currently has the spot in the NFC East and has a chance to clinch the division title as soon as this weekend. Everything is trending in the right direction for the Eagles -- aside from some negative chatter about the passing offense this week.
Despite that, the Eagles should feel pretty good heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the Eagles face Pittsburgh, they will finish the season with matchups against the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants.
Here are predictions for the final four games of the regular season including records ahead of Week 15:
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) (Sunday, Dec. 15)
The Eagles have won nine games in a row heading into the clash but there has been a lot of negative chatter this week. If there was a time to lose another game, it would be this week.
Prediction: Steelers: 23 Eagles: 20
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Washington Commanders (8-5) (Sunday, Dec. 22)
The Eagles already have taken down the Commanders once, so why not do so again? Especially if the Eagles lose against the Steelers this week, next week's clash will be even more important.
Prediction: Eagles: 33 Commanders: 10
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-8) (Sunday, Dec. 29)
Philadelphia embarrassed the Cowboys earlier in the season 34-6. This clash should be closer, but the Eagles are the better team and should come out on top once again.
Prediction: Eagles: 28 Cowboys: 17
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. New York Giants (2-11) (Sunday, Jan. 5)
Even if the Eagles are resting their starters at this point, they should come out on top handily here. The biggest thing to watch for is whether Saquon Barkley will still be playing and can break the all-time National Football League single-season rushing record.
Prediction: Eagles: 30 Giants: 13
Final Record Prediction: 14-3, NFC East champions and No. 2 seed in the NFC in the playoffs just behind the Detroit Lions.
