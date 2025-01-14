NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Eagles Divisional Round Opponent Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles now know who they will be facing off against next in the next round of the playoffs.
Philadelphia took down the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday. The Eagles came out on top over the Packers, 22-10. The Eagles' Divisional Round opponent was initially known, but now Philadelphia knows who it will be facing.
The No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams and No. 5 seed Minnesota Vikings squared up in Wild Card Round action on Monday night. Los Angeles dominated and came out on top, 27-9. The No. 6 Washington Commanders took down the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Now, there are just four teams left in the NFC bracket. The four teams are the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, No. 2 seed Eagles, No. 4 seed Rams, and No. 6 seed Commanders.
Washington is the lowest seed so it will face the Lions. The Eagles and Rams will face off against each other on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles and Rams already have played each other once this season. The two NFC powerhouses faced off against each other on Nov. 24 and the Eagles won 37-20. Saqyon Barkley was the star of the show with 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also logged 47 receiving yards on top of that.
It's not going to be as easy the second time, but Philadelphia does have a chance to take them down again.
More NFL: Eagles May Lose Coach To Cowboys: ‘Deeply In The Mix’