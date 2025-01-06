NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: One Result Eagles Should Root For
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs next week.
Philadelphia is trending in the right direction and should be well-rested after benching its starters in the team's Week 18 finale against the New York Giants. Now, the Eagles need to turn their full focus to taking down the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay will come to town to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 12 with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
If the Eagles can take down the Packers next week, they would face off against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Either matchup would be very interesting from the Eagles' perspective. Tampa Bay knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year and also beat the Eagles in Week 4 this season. The Buccaneers loss was the Eagles' last one before the bye week in Week 5. The Eagles turned around the season afterward.
The Eagles took on the Washington Commanders twice this season and beat them the first time, but lost the second time in Week 16. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts also suffered a concussion in the loss early on.
If the Eagles hypothetically look ahead, they should root for the Buccaneers to take down the Commanders in the Wild Card Round. It would be nice to avenge the Week 16 loss against Washington, but it would be even sweeter to take down the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay surprised the football world last season with the upset in the playoffs over Philadelphia which was the final nail in the coffin of a horrible end to the season.
A playoff win over the Buccaneers wouldn't make fans completely forget about last year's collapse, but it would help.
