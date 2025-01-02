NFL Pro Bowl Selections: These 6 Eagles Selected To Represent Philly
The National Football League 2025 Pro Bowl Games players officially have been announced.
It has been a fun season so far and somehow the regular season is about to come to an end. It feels like just yesterday that teams were gearing up for training camp and now there is just one more week left in the regular season.
Week 18 is here, and so too is the announcement of which players will represent their teams in this year's Pro Bowl Games. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a complete list of the players who made the Pro Bowl from each conference.
Six members of the Philadelphia Eagles were initially chosen to represent the team in the Pro Bowl. Those six are running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, guard Landon Dickerson, tackle Lane Johnson, and center Cam Jurgens.
Philadelphia unsurprisingly is well-represented. The biggest name and most obvious of the bunch certainly is Barkley. He became just the ninth running back in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Baun was a cheap pickup for the Eagles last offseason, and he has blossomed into a true star. Carter is another player who has had a breakout year in 2024. Both Baun and Carter have looked like legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates. The Eagles have the best offensive line in football so it's not surprising Dickerson, Johnson, and Jurgens all earned nods.
Philadelphia certainly has had a good season so far.
More NFL: Eagles Get Murky Update On QB Situation