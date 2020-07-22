NFL to Require Masks for Any Fans

It remains to be seen if fans will be allowed to attend Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020 but if they are given the go-ahead, face coverings will be required.

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy confirmed that masks will be a league-wide mandate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on social media Wednesday.

Last week the city of Philadelphia seemed to be saying there would be no fans allowed this season before waking back the directive about 24 hours later.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley remarked that the COVID-19 protocols for the major sports leagues “look pretty good” but having spectators would not be safe.”

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing,” Farley explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there. I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not (have) crowds.”

While Farley did not seem well-versed on the plans, city managing director Brian Abernathy, who recently announced his resignation, left little wiggle room.

“The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds,” Abernathy said while pointing to the deference sports leagues have given to state and local governments. “... (NFL rules) remind teams that local authorities have the ability to ban fans, so I don’t expect any issues.”

Mayor Jim Kenney's office then took a more open-ended approach with nearly two months remaining before kickoff.

"Specifically, with regards to the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication," the Mayor's Office said in a statement. "Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans and community. The city and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so. The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with league protocols, as well as local and state guidelines."

Everything remains fluid but the league has been very consistent in deferring to state and local regulations to date.

“Regardless (of Philadelphia), there is no impact on other stadiums,” McCarthy told SI.com. “Decisions on the number of fans at stadiums will be determined on a market-by-market basis with guidance from public health experts and in accordance with local and state guidelines.”

McCarthy also claimed different standards in different stadiums will not be viewed by the league as a non-starter when it comes to leveling the competitive playing field.

“This is not a competitive equity consideration,” McCarthy said.

Wherever fans are allowed, however, they will need to be wearing the face coverings.

