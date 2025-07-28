NFL Top 100: Eagles Fan-Favorite Lands At No. 60
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded all throughout the roster.
That's obviously the biggest reason why the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. It's hard to find any glaring holes on the roster. Despite a massively-expensive offense, the Eagles' defense actually was the best in the league last year even with much less money spent on it. One of the reasons for this is stellar drafting.
It's certainly not common for a team to draft arguably two No. 1-level cornerbacks in the same draft class. But, that's what the Eagles did last year by taking Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Cooper DeJean with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the draft.
Mitchell finished second in the AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award race. DeJean finished fourth in the race and thrived at nickel. The Eagles seemingly found two stars for the future in the secondary.
NFL has been releasing its annual top 100 player list and DeJean already has cracked the list at No. 60.
DeJean is just 22 years old and already has landed this high on the NFL's list. There's plenty of spots left and it wouldn't be shocking to see Mitchell land on the list eventually as well.
Mitchell has gotten plenty of praise this offseason as well. ESPN already ranked him as the No. 9 overall corner in football. Don't be shocked if both young corners land on this list when it's all said and done.