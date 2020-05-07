NFL Wants Plans in Place to Reopen Facilities

The NFL has put together its protocols for the reopening of team facilities around the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams and obtained Wednesday night by SI.com, a phased initiative was laid out with the goal of starting the process by May 15 when teams must have plans in place for the reopening of their particular facilities.

The first phase would include only a limited number of non-player personnel, initially pegged at 50 percent of the non-player employees, or a limit of 75, on any single day.

That number, however, could be overridden by either local or state regulations, something that could affect the Eagles and the NovaCare Complex with South Philadelphia regarded as being more of a hot spot than a number of other places around the country.

“While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements,” Goodell wrote in the memo.

The individual clubs themselves would be able to decide which employees could return to the facility and what date the buildings would re-open.

Presumably, the initial wave of employees would include coaching and personnel staff, as well as health and training staff for obvious reasons.

No players will be permitted in the facility at any time except those who are in therapy and rehabilitation for injuries when the league ordered facilities closed in late March.

In the past, the league has been consistent in saying players will not be back until the all-clear has been given for all 32 teams in order to eliminate any potential competitive-advantage situations.

The ball has started rolling on the phased plan before the back end is finished with Goodell noting that league is actively working on the next phase in consultation with the players’ union.

For now, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director, will speak with each team physician and each organization’s Infection Control Officer to make sure everyone understands what’s expected.

For the Eagles that will be chief medical officer Arsh Dhanota. The ICO is likely to be the director of sports medicine Tom Hunkele.

Some of the major requirements of the process will be:

Both local and state government officials consenting to the reopening.

The team implementing all operational guidelines from the league to minimize the risk of the virus being transmitted by employees.

An Infection Response Team consisting of a local physician well-versed in infectious disease principles, the Infection Control Officer, the head trainer, the HR director, the chief of security, the team mental-health clinician, and the facility manager with a written plan for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases.

Each employee who returns to work at the facility also must receive COVID-19 safety and hygiene training prior to coming back.

Workplace protocols that require face coverings in common areas while stressing minimum contact and accepted social-distancing procedures will also be observed. Only essential business travel will be permitted while there will be no direct contact with fans, both in a retail environment or ticket sales. Temperature screenings will also take place for those allowed in the facility.

Each team ICO will be responsible for making sure all the listed procedures and guidelines are implemented.

“We will continue to work in a deliberate and thoughtful way to plan for the 2020 season," wrote Goodell, "including with (the Thursday) schedule release and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise.”

