NFL Writer Floats Eagles 25-Year-Old To 49ers Idea
Will the Philadelphia Eagles lose Milton Williams this upcoming offseason?
It's going to be hard to keep the entire defense intact and Philadelphia will have some tough decisions to make whether or not it can take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
When free agency gets here in March, Williams is going to be highly sought-after unless Philadelphia can get a deal done with him ahead of that. With the offseason quickly approaching, free agency speculation already has started to pick up and The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher suggested Williams as a fit for the San Francisco 49ers.
"With Robert Saleh back as the defensive coordinator, you can expect the San Francisco 49ers to be aggressive in free agency, adding to their defensive line," Mosher said. "And Milton Williams might be the best defensive tackle on the market.
"He is undersized, but he is just 26 years old, and he is an ascending player. Who knows how the 49ers will pull it off in free agency, but we’ve seen over and over again that this team will be competitive when it comes to adding the top players on the market."
Williams is just 25 years old and had the best season of his career in 2024. He logged a career-high five sacks to go along with 10 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and 24 tackles. Hopefully, the Eagles can find a way to keep him around.
