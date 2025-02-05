NFL Writer Links Eagles $10 Million Pro Bowler To Cardinals
Once the Super Bowl ends, there's going to be plenty of speculation about how the Philadelphia Eagles' roster could be different in 2025.
Free agency will kick off in March and the Eagles likely won't be able to keep all of their pending free agents. One who is going to be very interesting to watch is defensive end Josh Sweat. He recently changed agents and clearly is getting ready for a big offseason.
If he doesn't return to Philadelphia, where could he go? The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher suggested the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot.
"It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals need pass-rush help this offseason," Mosher said. "They had one of the league’s worst pass-rush units all year, but this is a good free-agent class.
"Josh Sweat might be the best option on the market, as he’ll turn 28 in March, but he’s racked up 33 sacks in the last four seasons in a heavy rotation. He is an every-down player who continues to get better each year and would instantly be the best pass rusher on the Falcons."
This isn't the first time that the Cardinals have been speculated as a potential landing spot for Sweat. They have a real need on the edge and Sweat is going to be one of the best available after logging eight sacks in 2024. He had a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles and has his market value projected to be over $56 million across three years right now by Spotrac.
It would be sad to lose Sweat, but now isn't the time to think of this.
