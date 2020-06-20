EagleMaven
NFLPA Ends Private Workouts, Carson Wentz Looks to Build on 2019

Ed Kracz

Private workouts NFL players might have been planning between now and the time training camps are supposed to open in late July are now officially over.

The NFLPA’s medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, sent a memo to players that read, on part, that “it is our consensus medical opinion that in the light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.”

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz got some work in recently at his residence in Houston with rookies Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Hurts, as well as J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, among others.

Wentz will enter the season – if and whenever that may be - looking to prove he belongs to be mentioned as one of the league’s top five quarterbacks.

Here is a good breakdown of Wentz’s 2019 season and makes a strong case for him being in the top five:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Dx4_vlOnE0

Wentz’s stats for the season certainly help the case.

He became the first quarterback in team history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and was the first quarterback in the league to do so without a receiver going over 500 yards, though both tight ends, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and running back Miles Sanders did top 500.

Wentz also threw for 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while playing all 16 regular-season games.

Not having much of a chance to work with the several new weapons on the roster could make duplicating that sort of season a challenge.

Wentz wasn’t the only one to host private workouts for teammates.

Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox had players at his Texas ranch and offensive tackle Lane Johnson had offensive linemen over to his home gym, called the “Bro Barn,” on his property in Texas.

Now, the waiting game begins.

Will there be training camps, with the specter of more and more athletes across the broad spectrum of all sports, testing positive for the coronavirus on a daily basis, and the cautionary words from Dr. Anthony Fauci still echoing across the NFL landscape?

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday an NFL season that doesn’t seem realistic outside the bubble environment similar to the one the NBA will try in a couple of weeks in Orlando, Fla.

