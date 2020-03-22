NFL's Chief Medical Officer Sends Letter to Players, Agents

The second wave of free agency probably crashed upon the NFL on Saturday, at least it did for the Eagles, who signed two defensive players to one-year contracts.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown was the first one signed on Saturday then just a few hours later safety Will Parks, whose social media handle is Philly Will since he grew up in Philadelphia. Parks’ contract is for $1.6 million; Brown’s contract details are still unknown, but it’s likely in the same range.

The receiver position as been untouched so far by the Eagles, but that could change at any time as the team could still have interest in the Jets’ Robby Anderson, though what he wants financially is still believed to be way out of the Eagles price range, or Breshad Perriman, who could come at a bargain though he had a solid 2019 season.

As free agency’s focus shifts, teams continue to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft is now a month away, and the league still plans to hold it from April 23-25.

One league source, however, told SI.com that “it will look very different and probably will not be held in Las Vegas.” The same source said the league is “working very hard on different scenarios” that will still make the proceedings as enjoyable of experience as possible for its fans and the players involved.

Meanwhile, Howard Balzer, who covers the Arizona Cardinals for SI.com, obtained a copy of a letter from Chief Medical Officer of the NFL, Allen Sills, that was sent to players and agents on Saturday. The letter was published by profootballtalk.com and here is what it said:

"As the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact communities across the world, we are all working through unprecedented challenges to address the crisis. It is vital that we remain calm, stay informed, and do our part to keep ourselves and each other safe.

"Over the last few weeks, the NFL has remained in constant contact with NFLPA Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL and NFLPA’s experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON) to gather information about COVID-19. The situation is constantly evolving, but we are committed to making sure our guidelines and policies evolve along with it.

"The free agency period opened, as scheduled, with the start of the league year on March 18. While clubs and free agent players may enter into contracts during this period, there are strict restrictions in place to protect players and club staff. Clubs may not bring any free agent player, including their own, to a club facility or other location to meet with club personnel. Additionally, club personnel, including members of the club medical staff, may not travel to any location to meet with a free agent player. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

"The NFL has also shared newsletters from DICON with the Head Team Physicians and Athletic Trainers of all 32 NFL clubs, highlighting recommendations to reduce the risk of acquisition and spread of infection in NFL training facilities and recommendations for team personnel. You can find those resources here.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.

"Over the course of my medical career, I have seen a number of public health crises sweep the globe. COVID-19 is unique, but medical and public health experts are working tirelessly to understand and implement what needs to be done to get us through this latest crisis. By heeding the advice of trusted health organizations, we can all be part of the solution.

Optimism has always been a trademark of American society. We will find a way to persevere, conquer this pandemic, and come out the other side better and stronger.

"Take care of each other, stay positive, and stay safe.

"Allen"