Nick Sirianni accepts responsibility for pick-6, defends A.J. Brown

The play was a big turning point in the Eagles' loss to the Saints, and the team's WR has been getting some heat for not giving full effort on the play

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles certainly didn't pack their A-game on the way to Lincoln Financial Field on New Year's Day.

After 54 minutes of action, Philadelphia found itself trailing 13-10 to a lesser team but the Saints had just punted and the opportunity for the good team to grind out the win against the lesser one was in play as the Eagles' offense trotted on the field at their own nine-yard line.

Play caller Shane Steichen started on the ground and Miles Sanders, playing through a left knee injury that forced him to use a brace for added stability, went toward the left side for a nominal two-yard gain.

Steichen, who has done a wonderful job with the callback this season, thought about one of the few solid passing plays in the first half that resulted in a nice slant gain to A.J. Brown out of a 4x1 empty set and called it again.

The problem was that four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, returning to the NOLA lineup after a lengthy absence, remembered what he saw in the first half and was calling out the play, not even looking at Brown and focusing his eyes on quarterback Gardner Minshew.

"I’ll take responsibility for the interception," said head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday. "We came back to a play we had run earlier in the game and they recognized it and they made a play off of it.

"We gave them a recognizable formation and they made a play off of it. We put them in a tough spot right there...They’ll put a lot of it on that play, but I’m accepting responsibility for that play. That’s on me. We put him in a tough spot right there."

Brown, sensing disaster, tried to get Minshew's attention but the backup did not pick up on the communication attempt. The result was Lattimore jumping the route for a 12-yard pick-six and essentially game over.

A disappointed Brown spoke about what happened after the game.

“It was initially a press,” Brown said. “I was trying to get Gardner’s attention to look up, but he never looked back at me. (Lattimore) actually caught it right out, and he basically doubled me on the play.”

Brown defended himself on social media for some who thought he didn't give 100% on the play.

The WR said when Lattimore backed out of press coverage, he was essentially taken out of the play, and that he was not supposed to get the ball.

Sirianni had no issue with Brown's effort on the play and went into further detail on the play that was called.

"We were in a three-by-one formation," said the coach. "We shifted the guy up to the line of scrimmage onto the right side, putting us in a four-by-one, that’s a very recognizable formation and a good corner made a play with a smart safety on the other side…

"I’ll never question our guys’ effort. A.J. gives it up for his teammates all the time, every time, so I’m never going to question our effort. I know how hard these guys go for each other and hard they go because they’re prideful guys."

Minshew's spin also admitted the failure. The QB failed to adjust to the savvy Lattimore adjustment.

“We ran that same play earlier and it was the same coverage and they made a great adjustment to jump the route," said Minshew. "I should have seen that leverage when we made the motion. I assumed since it was the same coverage, [Lattimore] was going to play it the same, but he made a great adjustment and made the play to beat us.”

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho framed both plays and the adjustment Lattimore made.

It was Minshew’s third interception in two weeks as the replacement for the injured Jalen Hurts, who had thrown only five in 14 games.

“Obviously, it wasn’t Gardner’s best game and it wasn’t our best game as an offense," Sirianni said Sunday night. "Not even close, right? Gardner is capable of playing better. We’re capable of coaching better and we are capable of playing better as an entire unit.”

Accepting responsibility for a play that went wrong and defending a player are two things players like about their coach, but that will only take this team so far.

Sirianni must find a way to win one more game for the Eagles to get what they want - home field throughout the playoffs and an opening-round bye.

That game will take place at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the New York Giants.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen