Nick Sirianni Gives his Takeaways from Win vs. Packers After Film Study

Things are a little clearer the day after a game, when the coaches have viewed the tape and got an up-close look at more of the details that went on.

Such was the case when Nick Sirianni talked on Monday about his team’s 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Three players jumped out at him on offense.

MILES SANDERS. The running back had a career-high 143 yards rushing to push his season total to a career-high 900 and scored two touchdowns to up his season total to eight, also a career-high.

What Sanders did was pretty obvious, but the tape revealed more.

“I know statistically everybody already knew that, right?” Sirianni said. “Everybody already knew he had the type of game that - but he made some really nice runs. He really protected the ball. He's running physical.”

JACK STOLL. The backup tight end wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but the Eagles are 2-0 without Dallas Goedert in the lineup.

“Jack Stoll I thought played really well,” said Sirianni. “We already know, like (Sunday night) we knew the entire offensive line played well, right? You don't run the ball like that if they don't, but Jack Stoll was able to hold off the backside on a collapsing defensive end a couple times that was a difficult task, and he really stepped up to the challenge.”

A.J. BROWN. After fumbling just three times in 43 games with Tennessee, the WR lost his second fumble in as many games on Sunday night. He scored his seventh touchdown and made four catches for 46 yards, but there was more.

“I thought A.J. had his best blocking game,” said Sirianni. “Miles' touchdown, he was blocking his butt off on the first touchdown, and then the same thing on Kenny (Gainwell’s). He just was on his guy in the run game, and I thought that was very obvious.”

On defense, Sirianni liked what he saw on tape of Blankenship and Fletcher Cox.

“Fletcher Cox, to me, played his best game of the year, said the coach. “He was awesome in that game. He was on fire in that game. That was awesome because people feed off him. That's your captain, your leader, and he goes out there and plays like that, everybody feeds off that.

He's exciting to watch when he's creating havoc.”

Sirianni also liked the special team play of Nakobe Dean and punter Arryn Siposs, who punted only once but for a net of 52 yards.

He pointed out Dean because “sometimes you don't see exactly who played well there.”

