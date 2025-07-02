Nick Sirianni Has 'Evolved,' Per Eagles Star
The Philadelphia Eagles don't just have one of the best rosters in the National Football League. On top of that, the Eagles have one of the most successful head coaches in recent memory in Nick Sirianni.
Sirianni currently is fifth on the all-time National Football League head coach winning percentage list at .706. Under Sirianni, the Eagles are 48-20 in the regular season and now have a Super Bowl title to show for it.
Before the Super Bowl win, Sirianni was very polarizing. There were people calling for his job even into the 2024 season, but Philadelphia kept him and it has turned out to be the right call. That doesn't mean that there aren't people out there who still have opinions about him, but Sirianni has silenced a lot of the negative noise.
Eagles star Lane Johnson joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and discussed the changes he's seen in the Philadelphia head coach.
"You know when he's gotten emotional on the sidelines or screaming at guys, the good thing about it is we go and talk about it in the next team meeting after a game," Johnson said. "You know, I think for him, he's evolved as a head coach. He's kind of learning as he goes but what I do enjoy about coach is that everybody is held accountable. Whether it goes to the film room if it is a bad play by the player, a bad call by the coach, their name or number is up there. And just anything that goes out to the public, we address as a team. Some of those hard conversations that are difficult to have, we have them and put them behind us. Really, I think it is one of coach's best traits, he's a great communicator."
