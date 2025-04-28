Nick Sirianni Highlights Kyle McCord's Top Strength After Drafting QB
As a sixth-round pick, Kyle McCord obviously wasn't the most traits-y quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the Syracuse product excels in one non-negotiable area.
The Philadelphia Eagles took McCord with the 181st overall pick in the draft, opening a path for the 22-year-old to become Jalen Hurts' top backup. Philly reported pursued a trade for sophomore QB Joe Milton III earlier in the offseason, so the drafting of McCord wasn't a surprise.
While speaking with reporters on Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered his thoughts on the franchise's newest quarterback.
"What you see with Kyle is just his mind works very fast out there on the football field," Sirianni said, via Eagles insider Zach Berman. "He makes good quick decisions with the football. Accurate passer, led the country in passing yards this past season.
"But what really stands out again is just how quickly he moves through progressions and how quickly his mind works. So, just really excited to work with him."
Time will tell whether McCord deserves a spot on arguably the NFL's most talented roster. He wouldn't be the first sixth-round pick to be cut after his rookie training camp.
Nevertheless, be it on the active roster or the practice squad, McCord probably will stick around as a developmental prospect.
