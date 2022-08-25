Skip to main content
Nick Sirianni, Mike McDaniel Address Cancelling Joint Practice

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Nick Sirianni, Mike McDaniel Address Cancelling Joint Practice

Sirianni also said Jalen Hurts had his best practice since he's been the head coach, plus see who won't practice on Thursday
MIAMI GARDENS – Philadelphia’s heat and humidity are no match for what South Florida is capable of producing, and the weather on Day 1 of the Eagles-Dolphins joint practices felt like what it must be like inside a pizza oven.

The Eagles didn’t seem much of a match for the Dolphins, either.

Yes, it’s true the Eagles lost their first joint practice of the Nick Sirianni on Wednesday, but there will be no rematch on the practice field.

It was the Dolphins who called, “no mas.’ 

They canceled the second joint practice early Thursday morning due to what was reported as a stomach virus that had some players vomiting through the night.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said it was a few players, not half the team or a large number like that.

“Just trying to be overly cautious,” said McDaniel, “so that we didn't, further affect players on the team as it being in the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles as well … we couldn't, in good conscience, just move forward.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he was “bummed,” but the team held an intrasquad practice on the Dolphins field after team medical personnel said they were confident the Eagles were in a good place to practice.

“Our guys know how to practice, and they know how to come out here and compete,” said Sirianni, when asked how he can ramp up the intensity after being let down by the decision by Miami not to practice.

“We’ll talk before practice tell them this is a high-intensity practice, with a lot of work with the ones and get after it, get better from this practice like we try to do every time we come out and practice.”

Sirianni was pleased with the practice turned in by Jalen Hurts on Wednesday.

“I thought Jalen was outstanding in (Wednesday’s) practice,” said the coach. “To me, Jalen’s practice was the best practice he’s had as an Eagle. That’s since I’ve been here. I can’t speak for the year before I got here. 

"What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progression that fast and getting the ball to where it needed to go, I thought was unbelievable.”

Here is the team’s injury report for Thursday’s practice:

WILL NOT PRACTICE

Derek Barnett - ribs

Shaun Bradley - illness

AJ Brown - rest

Andre Chachere - groin

Landon Dickerson - rest

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Javon Hargrave - toe

Josh Jobe - elbow

Jason Kelce – elbow

Miles Sanders – hamstring

Josiah Scott - hamstring

Greg Ward – toe

