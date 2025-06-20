Nick Sirianni Sent Message To Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions this upcoming season and it already sounds like the franchise has the right mindset for the task at hand.
Last year, the Eagles entered the season as underdogs. There weren't many who people who pegged them as Super Bowl contenders. There were some people -- like myself -- thought a Super Bowl was possible.
There was a lot of negative buzz after a 2-2 start to the season, though. Philadelphia entered its bye week and turned things around and was the most dominant team in football the rest of the way.
Things are different now, though. The Eagles are no longer the underdog across the league. Philadelphia instead is arguably the favorite to win the Super Bowl. That in itself comes with a different mindset. They are the reigning champs and will get each team's best each week.
It's easy to get caught up in the glitz and the glamor of a championship, but head coach Nick Sirianni already is putting the team in the right direction.
"So, first, I want to say the celebration is over," Sirianni said on 'Unscripted.' "Okay. The celebration. Preparation is here. The celebration is over. Preparation is here. As we continue through here. Last year, as we came into the 2024 season, there was a lot that we talked about handling adversity. Now, it's a little different. You've got to handle success. Right? It's a different animal. Right? You've got to handle success. Everyone right now, for the guys that have been here are telling you how good you are. Treat praise like perfume. Sniff it. Don't drink it. It's poison."
It should be another big year in Philadelphia.
