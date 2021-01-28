Nick Sirianni Will Meet the Media, and Here are Some Questions and Answers

Here's a bit of tongue-in-cheek look at how things may go on Friday when Sirianni holds his firt videoconfeence with reporters

Nick Sirianni will have his introductory news conference on Friday at noon, five days after the Eagles formally announced he had been hired as the team’s next head coach.

There will be questions.

Without ever having met Sirianni, let alone talk to him, he may surprise us with some candid and refreshing answers to key questions.

Until then, here are five, with predicted answers and my take on what I’d like to hear:

Q: Will Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts be your starting quarterback in 2021?

A: It’s still too early to answer that question. I’ve talked to both players and they know the expectations we have.

What I’d like to hear: Carson Wentz has made a commitment to wanting to be here and right now he still is here. I don’t think an open quarterback competition is in the best interests of either quarterback and the other players on this roster. Besides, who knows if we will even be able to get on the field in the spring and early summer to determine a winner in a competition like that. So, right now, because Carson is still here – right now – Wentz will be our starter in 2021.

Q: Who calls the plays?

A: Even though I’ve never done it before, it will be me. I have been around enough offenses and learned a lot from coach (Frank) Reich that I feel ready to do that job and do it well.

My take: After reading more about Shane Steichen and some of his decision-making as the OC with the Chargers, thank goodness.

Q: How much say will you have in personnel?

A: That’s not my job. Howie Roseman and his staff will make the decisions that are in the best interests of this team so the coaches can do their jobs, which is to make winners out of what he gives us.

My take: Good luck with that.

Q: Is this roster ready to win in 2021?

A: Yeah, I don’t see why not. We have a veteran offensive line, a solid running back, two highly productive tight ends, and a defensive line that can get after the quarterback. That’s a good start. We need to upgrade in some areas, but Howie and his staff will do that, so I don’t see any reason we can’t make a push to win the division.

What I’d like to hear: We are in the process of trying to trade Zach Ertz, so we’re down to one tight end, and who knows what the O-line will look like? A lot of high salaries there with two guys coming off big injuries in Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks. We need a cornerback to put opposite Darius Slay and … well, I could go on and on, but this will be a process and I have been given every guarantee that I will be able to see it through for at least the next three seasons.

Q: You’ve played receiver in college, you have extensive experience coaching receivers, what do you think of this group of receivers?

A: We loved Jalen Reagor coming into the draft, as you know, we took a receiver in the second round, Michael Pittman, so we did a good job of scouting that whole receiver class. We really liked Reagor.

Can’t wait to get to work with him.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was somebody we had our eye on last year, too. He went two spots ahead of where we took Parris Campbell, but J.J. would’ve been in the mix there.

Can’t wait to get to work with him.

We’ll have to see how it all plays out but I've already watched some tape and love what I see from Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham, and the two rookies, John Hightower and Quez Watkins, those two can fly. I’m excited.

Can’t wait to get to work with them

What I’d like to hear: We’re drafting Ja’Marr Chase, and if Chase is gone, we’re taking DeVonta Smith, and if Smith is not there, we’re going with Kyle Pitts.

