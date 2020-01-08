No Outrage over Hit to Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman talked a lot about the inordinate amount of injuries that struck the Eagles the past three seasons when the Eagles general manager and head coach Doug Pederson met with reporters for more than 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

When it came time to addressing the biggest injury suffered this season, however, the one that knocked quarterback Carson Wentz out in the first quarter of last Sunday’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Roseman yielded the podium to Pederson.

There was no vehement defense of what looked like a helmet-to-helmet spear to Wentz from Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

There was no outrage, no anger whatsoever.

For a quarterback who has the reputation of being injury prone, it doesn't feel like the team did enough to stand up for Wentz.

There was only what felt and sounded like tepid acquiescence.

“All mobile quarterbacks, they become runners at some point,” said Pederson. “That’s just kind of the give and take with these guys. We’ve encouraged Carson to use his legs when he can, and at that particular time, it was a broken play, and he was making a play. Again, it was unfortunate the hit, but I do think once they become runners, it becomes different. That’s just the way the league is.”

It was Wentz who sought help after not feeling well while sitting on the bench after the play happened.

The quarterback did not return but was in the locker room afterward shaking hands with each of his teammates to thank them for a good season. Wentz was also spotted outside the team’s locker room during Monday’s player cleanout talking with Alshon Jeffery, who leg rested on a scooter, Miles Sanders, who was on crutches, and Zach Ertz, who still has rib and kidney injuries.

So far, the NFL hasn’t announced any fine or suspension of Clowney as the Seahawks get ready to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening. Reports are, however, is that the league is looking into the hit, but no suspension is likely, and a fine isn’t a foregone conclusion, either.

After the game, Pederson said he didn’t see the play that knocked his quarterback from the game, so he didn’t say anything to referee Shawn Smith or any other member of Smith’s crew that worked the game.

“I was looking to call the next play actually, so I didn't see it,” said Pederson on Sunday. “There is nothing I can do about it. It's out my hands. It's got to be called on the field.”

Three days later, Pederson leaned back on that comment, adding just a little more.

“When I saw it again on Monday, it’s unfortunate,” said Pederson on Wednesday. “Did I feel like it was potentially an illegal hit? It’s possible. But listen, it’s part of our game. It happens. It gets missed. It’s unfortunate.

“I’m disappointed for Carson, obviously, that he couldn’t finish that postseason game. It’s unfortunate for our team. I’m not going to focus on the past. I’m moving forward right now. I’m not going to dwell on one hit, one play. So that’s that.”

Asked if he believes Wentz gets the same respect around the league, and from the NFL, as say quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, Pederson said simply, “I do.”

Pederson said that he spoke to Wentz on Tuesday night and will see him again later Wednesday.

“He’s doing extremely well,” said Pederson.

The coach believes Wentz probably could have played in Sunday had the Eagles beaten Seattle.

“He’d have to clear the protocol, obviously, but all indications, I think he’d be ready, yeah,” said Pederson.

Except the Eagles aren’t playing, and they aren’t expressing any anger for questionable hit that is a big reason why they are no longer playing.