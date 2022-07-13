Odds Favor Miles Sanders Breaking TD Drought

The last time Miles Sanders ran for a touchdown was two days after Christmas.

In 2020.

That was more than a year ago. The Eagles have played 19 games since then, including a playoff game in Tampa to wrap up last season.

Sanders, though, missed five of those 19 games.

It was painfully obvious that the Eagles often tried to get him the ball when they breached the opponent’s 10-yard line, but Sanders could never finish the deal and went touchdown-less throughout 2021.

Boston Scott has run for seven touchdowns since Sanders last ran one in, Kenny Gainwell five, and Jordan Howard three.

Nevertheless, www.BetOnline.ag recently released their odds for various running backs this season and it appears the online betting operation believes Sanders won’t go another season without a rushing touchdown.

BetOnline has set the over/under for Sanders’ rushing scores at 5.

Before being blanked last year, Sanders ran for six scores in 2020.

The over/under line for the fourth-year RB’s rushing yards is established at 900½. Sanders’ career-high in yards for a season is 867, also set in 2020.

Earlier this month, BetOnline put out its odds for the first 15 games of the Eagles’ season.

Philadelphia was the favorite in 10 of their first 15.

That story is here:

Odds in Eagles' Favor this Season - Sports Illustrated

BetOnline released more odds Wednesday, looking at the over/under for receivers and tight ends in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

A.J. Brown finished outside the top five in receptions and yards, but still some eye-popping numbers, especially compared to those of DeVonta Smith.

Brown over/under:

Catches: 73½

Yards: 1,025½

Receiving touchdowns: 7

Brown’s career-high in catches is 70, yards 1,075, touchdowns 11. All three marks came in 2020 when he played 14 games. He is coming off a season, however, in which he played 13 games, and caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five TDs.

Smith over/under:

Catches: 67½

Yards: 875½

Receiving touchdowns: 5½

Smith had 64 catches, 916 yards, and five touchdowns as a rookie last season.

As for Dallas Goedert, his over/under broke down this way:

Catches: 59½

Yards: 700½

Receiving touchdowns: 5

The tight end is coming off a season in which he set a career-high in yards with 830. He added 56 catches, two below his career-high from 2019, and four touchdowns, one off the career-high he had that same season three years ago.

