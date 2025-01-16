Odds Makers Give Cowboys Surprising Odds To Steal Eagles Coach
There has been a lot of chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles this week and a good chunk have the speculation hasn't even been about the upcoming Divisional Round clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia will face the Rams on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. As excited as that is, a lot of the talk this week about the Eagles has been about the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
He has been great with the team this year, but some have been wondering if his stint in Philadelphia could end up being short-lived because of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys head coach position recently opened up.
Moore has ties to Dallas from his time as a player and earlier in his coaching career. It has been reported and speculated that he could end up being in the mix for the job and that is being reflected by the betting odds-makers.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has him as the second favorite to be named the team's next head coach at +250.
Deion Sanders - +100
Kellen Moore - +250
Kliff Kingsbury - +350
Ben Johnson - +450
Joe Brady - +550
Aaron Glenn - +650
This is somewhat surprising. Neither of the top two favorites has had head coaching experience at the National Football League level, but both Moore and Sanders have clear and obvious ties to Dallas. Hopefully, things work out however Moore ultimately wants them to.
More NFL: Eagles Projected To Add 11.5-Sack Star To Replace Brandon Graham