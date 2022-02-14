Offseason Improvement Needed if Eagles Want to Beat the Vegas Odds

It's still early, and the Cincinnati Bengals showed there are always outliers to any odds, but, at 40-1, GM Howie Roseman has some work to do to make a Super Bowl runa

The early Super Bowl odds aren’t in the Eagles’ favor.

They are listed at 40-1 by www.BetOnline.ag to win next year’s Big Game in odds released Monday morning, less than 24 hours after Super Bowl LVI ended.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals laughed in the face of steep odds against them. They were listed at 75-1 to win Super Bowl LVI, and, while that didn’t happen, they were there and fell just three points short of somebody cashing a monster ticket.

The Rams had the third-best odds heading into this past season to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers at 12-1. The best odds heading into the 2021 season belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-1).

Once again, the Chiefs have been installed as the very early odds-on-favorite to win the Super Bowl next February at 5-1. They are followed by the Bills (15-2), Rams (10-1), and Bengals (10-1).

The Dallas Cowboys, who have had one of the best teams on paper the past few years, but stumble in the postseason, are next at 14-1 along with the San Francisco 49ers.

Make of the odds what you will, but remember, they will change once the offseason hits high gear.

The process of reshaping rosters can officially begin now that the Super Bowl is in the books.

The NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opens one month from Valentine’s Day. In April, it will be the NFL Draft.

The Eagles and 31 other teams will be busy trying to get better.

Over the next month or more it will be interesting to see how genuine GM Howie Roseman was in his support of Jalen Hurts being the starting quarterback in 2022.

Hurts was not ranked highly in a recent article by the NFL Draft Bible. The following link ranks and categorizes the top 50 QBs in the game.

Roseman could look to make a trade for Russell Wilson, like so many fans seem to want, or Deshaun Watson or stay put.

The GM has done well peddling quarterbacks on his watch and getting good returns.

Since trading Kevin Kolb 11 years ago, Roseman has also shipped out Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz.

None of the three have gone on to any greatness and the most recent, Wentz, may have already worn out his one-year stay in Indianapolis, with a report over the weekend that Wentz will be traded or released prior to when his 2022 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 19.

RELATED: Wide-Open NFC May Spur Eagles to Deal for Russell Wilson

In return for those three quarterbacks, Roseman has received two first-round picks, a second, third, fourth, and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Will Hurts be the next to go?

There will be plenty of time to examine the questions facing the Eagles this offseason.

For now, it may be wise not to look into Super Bowl reservations in Glendale, Ariz., for the next Super Bowl.

Not yet, anyway.

Super Bowl LVII - Odds to Win

Kansas City Chiefs 7/1

Buffalo Bills 15/2

Los Angeles Rams 10/1

Cincinnati Bengals 11/1

Dallas Cowboys 14/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Green Bay Packers 16/1

Denver Broncos 18/1

Baltimore Ravens 20/1

Arizona Cardinals 22/1

Los Angeles Chargers 22/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1

New England Patriots 25/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1

Seattle Seahawks 33/1

Las Vegas Raiders 40/1

Miami Dolphins 40/1

Minnesota Vikings 40/1

New Orleans Saints 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 50/1

Washington Commanders 50/1

Carolina Panthers 60/1

Chicago Bears 80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100/1

New York Giants 100/1

New York Jets 125/1

Detroit Lions 150/1

Houston Texans 150/1

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI (2022)

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

Green Bay Packers 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 12/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Baltimore Ravens 16/1

Cleveland Browns 20/1

Seattle Seahawks 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 25/1

Miami Dolphins 25/1

New England Patriots 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 28/1

Los Angeles Chargers 28/1

New Orleans Saints 28/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

Arizona Cardinals 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1

Carolina Panthers 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Minnesota Vikings 50/1

Houston Texans 66/1

New York Giants 66/1

Washington Football Team 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 75/1

Denver Broncos 75/1

Detroit Lions 75/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 75/1

New York Jets 75/1

