SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

One-Back Approach Doesn't Seem to be Working out for Eagles

Ed Kracz

The days of the three-head running back are over for the Eagles.

For years, head coach Doug Pederson admitted on Friday morning, the team had been trying to find one player who can carry the load, play all three downs with little break. They were poised to draft Dalvin Cook in 2017 before the Vikings traded ahead of them, but now they believe they found that player in Miles Sanders, a second-round pick last year.

“We knew when we drafted Miles that he was potentially and still is a guy that could go three downs for us and be a bigger part of our offensive plans,” said Pederson. “That's something that we've also talked about, I think, in the four, five years that I've been here of having that guy that we can rely on that way.”

But is a one-back approach the best?

The 2017 season would say, no, it is not.

The Eagles won a Super Bowl with a running back by committee approach.

The Eagles traded for Jay Ajayi at the trade deadline and added him to a mix that includes LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement for the final eight regular-season games. Ajayi played in just seven of the final eight games compared to eight for Blount and Clement.

Here’s the numbers breakdown from when Ajayi arrived:

  • Blount: 73 carries, 305 yards, no touchdowns; four catches for 25 yards, no touchdowns.
  • Ajayi: 70-408-1; 10-91-1.
  • Clement: 38-190-3; 8-92-1.

In the three-game postseason that ended with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII, the numbers are equally balanced:

  • Blount: 29 carries, 130 yards, three TDs; no catches.
  • Ajayi: 42-182-0; 6-70-0
  • Clement: 6-33-0; 10-139-1.

Look at this offense now. It’s just so out of whack with one back and without any real identity. In 2017, the pounding fresh-back attack was part of that identity. Balance would seem to be pivotal.

Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley begs to differ. He believes the three-headed monster still breathes.

“I don’t think we went away from it,” he said Friday afternoon. “It still exists, it just looks a little different. You have a guy like Miles who can play all three downs then you have a guy that’s special like Boston (Scott) that you can sprinkle in from draws to screens whatever, then Corey (Clement), of course, playing special teams being that guy out there, four-core special team player then being able to bring him in, sprinkle him in. I think it’s still the three-headed monster, it just looks different.”

Statistical evidence says otherwise.

Thirty-six of Scott’s 51 carries have come in the three games Sanders has missed. That means he has had 15 runs to Sanders’ 84. Clement isn’t even a factor whether Sanders is healthy or not, with just 19 carries in nine games.

“Love Boston, love his energy, love what he's provided for our offense,” said Pederson. “He's a spark. Would like to find more ways of getting both of those guys on the field at the same time. I think it's a dynamic duo with that.

“And then we know what Corey is about. Corey has been obviously a great special teams player for us and can come in in some situational roles, whether it be red zone, short yardage, four-minute, whatever it is, and get us some valuable minutes, and obviously had a really nice touchdown run last week.

“I still think the philosophy is running back by committee. However, with Miles and what he's been able to do, yeah, we've given more touches to him.”

Sanders would be fine with splitting the touches, too.

He has always been part of a two-back system, from high school at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh to Penn State and to his rookie season when he, Scott, and Jordan Howard shared the load, at least until Howard got hurt after 10 games and missed the rest of the year.

“I’m pretty used to sharing the ball,” said Sanders. “I’m all about winning. That’s all I really care about, so if two running backs are balling instead of one, or the running game isn’t going well and the passing game is going well, I’m not going to be over there chirping saying I still need the rock some way. If we’re winning, I don’t care. That’s just how I am.”

Howard is close to being added to the Eagles’ practice squad but must first go through COVID-19 protocols. He was released by the Dolphins and now, perhaps, he will at least bring another dimension to the Eagles’ backfield if they feel like the one-back system isn’t working like they had hoped.

“Obviously a talented player who has helped us win some games here, and we're excited to get him back,” said Pederson about Howard. “It adds depth, adds a little value. A veteran player obviously in that room. We'll see next week and see how he can just continue to help us. But yeah, we're excited to get him back.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 10 Preview: Tough Stretch Starts in Cleveland

In order to notch a win, the Eagles will need to lockdown the Browns' vaunted running game, which has helped Cleveland win six games already

John McMullen

The Impact of COVID-19 on Eagles Locker Room

Several players were asked about how limited locker room access has impacted the joy of the game, the camaraderie, chemistry and team-building, and this is what they said

Ed Kracz

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Tests Positive for COVID-19

Three Eagles receivers have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

John McMullen

Lack of Size on the Outside is Hurting Eagles Defense

Cornerbacks opposite Darius Slay don't seem to be able to measure up, and it's impacting the team's ability to play effective man-to-man-defense

John McMullen

Like Father Like Son When it Comes to Montae and Jalen Reagor

The former NFL defensive tackle has a close relationship with his son Jalen, a rookie WR who has had a slow start to his career due to injury but believes he's about to break out

Ed Kracz

Eagles Address Practice Habits, Confront "Elephant in the Room"

Brandon Graham said that some bad habits developed during the week leading up to the loss against the Giants

Ed Kracz

Carson Wentz on Sloppiness, Coaching, and the Outside Noise

When Carson Wentz is struggling criticism is par for the course

John McMullen

T.J. Edwards Takes Blame for Daniel Jones' TD Run but has Played Well Recently

The Eagles LB wasn't the only one to mess up on what DC Jim Schwartz called an "embarrassing" play turnd in by NYG quarterback Jones

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor Focused on "Conquering His Journey" not What Anyone Else is Doing

The Eagles fan base may be impatient, but the WR isn't worrying about Justin Jefferson's season or anyone else's, especially since injuries have cost him 5 games

Ed Kracz

Run Defense Has Jim Schwartz Scrambling

The Eagles DC was embarrassed after Daniel Jones shredded his defense yet again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown run in the second meeting between the team's this year

John McMullen